Inspector faints, dies during R-Day rehearsal

Nagercoil: Inspector of Police Velayutham (50), attached to Armed Reserve (AR) Police, collapsed during the Republic Day rehearsal at AR Police ground in Konam here, and died on the way to hospital on Monday morning.

Immediately after he fainted, other police personnel rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Velayutham is survived by his wife Lakshmi and two daughters – Shivani and Sinduja.

Nesamony police have registered a case of unnatural death in this connection.