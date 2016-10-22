Inland fishermen demand ID card

Inland fishermen have asked the government to issue identity card for venturing into sea for fishing here on Friday.
Raising the issue at the monthly grievances meeting held at the Nanijil Hall of the Collectorate, the fishermen said that the Department of Fisheries should come forward to issue ID card, if not they should allow fishermen association to issue ID card for fishermen.
They also urged the administration to fill the pot holes with patch work till the completion of laying 72-km Kanniyakumari-Pazhaya Uchikkadai Road. An official said that the road would be laid before the end of February 2017.
It was also informed at the meeting that a proposal to reduce the period of announcing missing fishermen as dead from seven years to one year has been sent to the government. The district administration has also sent a proposal to build groyne for a length of 785 metre in Keezh Midalam at an estimate of Rs. 2.35-crore, officials said.
