Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Inflow into the Mettur dam increased from 749 cusecs on Tuesday to 4,013 cusecs on Wednesday.

PWD officials said that following the release of water from Krishnaraja Sagar Reservoir in Karnataka, the inflow started to increase from the wee hours of Wednesday. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 74.65 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage level stood at 36.832 tmc against the capacity of 93.470 tmc. The discharge remains at 12,000 cusecs for irrigation in Delta districts. Meanwhile, the inflow at Biligundlu, the entry point in Dharmapuri district where Cauvery enters Tamil Nadu, is on the rise and officials in the Central Water Commission are monitoring the inflow.