Tamil Nadu

Inflow crosses 5,000 cusecs at Biligundlu

Following the release of water from dams in Karnataka, the inflow at Biligundlu, the entry point in Dharmapuri district where the Cauvery enters Tamil Nadu, increased from 700 cusecs to over 5,000 cusecs on Tuesday evening. The Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed a resolution to release 6,000 cusecs the from KRS dam into canals in Karnataka, so that the inflow at Biligundlu also increases.

Water released from KRS dam reached Biligundlu on Tuesday evening. Though the quantum of water is yet to be known, it is said that over 5,000 cusecs was received, which increased substantially later. The water is expected to reach the Stanley reservoir in the Mettur dam, where the inflow at 8 a.m. on Tuesday was 749 cusecs.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY