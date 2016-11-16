Industries welcome demonetisation policy

Various stakeholders in business and industries here have welcomed the demonetisation policy.

Hailing the “bold initiative”, P.S.S.K. Raja Sankaralingam, former president, All India Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Thoothukudi, said it was a holistic approach towards development and to make India free from black money. He observed that though people had to face hardship for want of money to meet their daily expenses, the situation would improve as more avenues would be opened to withdraw money.

The recent demonetisation policy had not affected the shipping industry. According to J.P. Joe Villavarayar, former chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Thoothukudi, cargo shipping operations had not been affected as payments were being made in the form of cheques.

Moreover, the logistic supply operations, the key to shipping industry, remained unaffected as cargo trucks had been transporting shipments as usual. No toll charge was being levied on cargo trucks and other vehicles on national highways since the government had relaxed it till November 18. It was also a healthy sign that demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes would be accepted in all fuel stations for a certain period, he said.

Suresh Nandanwar, Additional Commissioner of Customs, Tuticorin Custom House, told The Hindu that operations were normal in the Custom House as proceedings here were being done through online payment.

Hailing the policy, K. Nehruprakash, vice-president, Thoothukudi District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (THUDITSSIA), said the move would deliver long-term benefit for people.

The demonetisation policy was expected to boost the economy and industrial raw material cost could be reduced possibly.

However, he said that most of the ATMs remained closed and only a few had cash. Since people were accustomed to withdrawing money from the ATMs, they faced some problems but as the ceiling of cash withdrawal from banks had been revised, it had come as a welcome relief, he added.

Reliable sources from banks here said many the ATMS required re-calibration and it would take a minimum of a week to restore normal operations. Cash was being fed in the ATMs based on priority considering its transactions.

In banks, operations were predominantly on money exchange, cash deposits and remittance. Despite being understaffed, bankers were discharging their duty.

Moreover, people had been asked not to handle others’ cash in banks and any such act would be penalised, sources said.

