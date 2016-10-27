Even as the entire farming community and the official machinery were worried over the paltry inflow of water into Mettur Dam for the past one week, the fresh release of water from Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Karnataka, since Monday, has revived the hopes of both. Though the quantum of fresh release – about 2,000 cusecs according to the Public Works Department (PWD) sources here – is not expected to help completion of the ongoing Samba crop season in the 12 delta districts in the State to a big extent, the farmers are pinning their hopes on the onset of monsoon to bring total relief to them.
Increase in inflow revives hopes of farmers
