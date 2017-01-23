In pictures: when jallikattu protests took a violent turn

1/13

In a crackdown, police on Monday started evicting scores of pro-jallikattu demonstrators from protest venues across Tamil Nadu. Photo shows a scene at Chennai's Marina beach, which has been witnessing protests for the last six days and one of the main protest venues. Some protesters lined up at the seashore forming a human chain. Photo: S. R .Raghunathan

At Chennai’s Marina beach, the police action began early in the morning, with roads leading to the beach being cordoned off and police personnel being deployed in large numbers. Photo: S.R .Raghunathan

The protesters have been camping at Marina beach for the past one week, demanding the lifting of ban on jallikattu. Here, policemen are seen evicting the protesters from the beach on Monday. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

The police’s action soon took a violent turn. They lathi charged a section of protesters who had regrouped at Triplicane near Marina beach. The protesters had reportedly pelted stones at the police personnel. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

The police crackdown was not only restricted to Chennai. Here, police personnel are seen arresting pro-jallikattu supporters from VOC Park grounds in Coimbatore. Photo: M. Periasamy

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the situation worsened. A section of protesters set afire vehicles that were parked in front of a police station in Triplicane. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Following the violence, schools were closed and parents were asked to take their children home. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

A riot-like situation was prevalent in Alanganallur in Madurai on Monday. Photo: G. Moorthy

One of the approach roads leading up to the Marina Beach is filled with police personnel. Photo: R. Ragu

Jallikattu protests on the Marina beach got out of hand on Monday after police attempted to vacate Marina beach early on Monday morning. One of the lanes leading up to Marina saw a pitched battle between protestors and the police during which the protestors burnt down a car. Photo: Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

An injured protester being shifted by police personnnel. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

An injured policemen takes a breather during the violence. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam