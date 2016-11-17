In Coimbatore Today

Tamil Nadu

Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Sankatahara Chaturthi, temple premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 6.30 p.m.

Lakshmi Narayana Venugopala Swamy Temple: Srimath Ramanujar Sahasrapthi festival, Big Bazaar Street, 9 a.m.



Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: Impressionist series painting expo, Art Gallery, Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: Meeting on First Aid training by St.Johns Ambulance, Council Hall, Vyshnav, Race Course, 9 a.m.

G Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital: Panel Discussion “Live and Die with Dignity” with reference to proposed legislation on terminal care, GKD Auditorium, Hospital premises, 3 p.m.

