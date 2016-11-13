In Coimbatore Today

Tamil Nadu

Lakshmi Narayana Venugopalasamy Temple: Srimath Ramanujar Sahasrapthi festival, temple premises, Big Bazaar Street, 9 a.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Satsang Foundation: Talk on Meditation and the Spritual Path by Sri M, Bhavans Premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 5.30 p.m.



Brooke Fields: 126th birth anniversary celebrations of Papanasam Sivan, Classical concerts, Brooke Fields, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Committee of Hosts: Launch of Music Video Album by Sowbarnika Selvaraj - a tribute to former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Regional Science Centre, CODISSIA Road, Off Avanashi Road, 6 p.m.

Sangamam: Annual day, VRK Hall, Thadagam Road, Velandipalayam, 10 a.m.

Public Libraries Department: 49th Library week celebrations, Library Building, 10.30 a.m.

Regional Science Centre: Science talent search contest, Centre premises, CODISSIA Road, Off Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.

Teacher Trainers of Pollachi Kaliapuram Palaniammal Training Institute: Alumni meet, Stella Maris Matriculation School, Pollachi Road, Udumalpet, 10 a.m.

