In Coimbatore Today

RELIGION
Arsha Vidya Gurukulam: Talk by Swami Shankarananda Saraswati on Teachings of Gita in English, BVB Auditorium, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 6 p.m.
Sri Lakshmi Narayana Venugopala Swami Temple: Srimat Ramanujar Thousanth year celebrations, temple premises, Big Bazaar Street, 9 a.m.
Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Pradosham special poojas, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 4.30 p.m.
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Satsang Foundation - Bengaluru: Meditation and the Spritual Path, Bhavan’s premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 6.30 p.m.
GENERAL
Academic Council of Matriculation Schools: Awards function, Alvernia Matriculation Higher Secondary School, 10 a.m.
Karpagam University: 7th convocation, Thirumanthiram auditorium, 10.45 a.m.
Hindusthan Institute of Technology: Graduation Day, HICET Autorium, 10.30 a.m.
Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis and Coimbatore Quiz Circle: Sundari Sankar Memorial Quiz, Sarojini Nataraj Auditorium, Kikkani Higher Secondary School, 4 p.m.
Coimbatore Ladies Circle No 1 and PSG Rural Health Training Centre: Children’s Festival - Inter School Competitions, PSG High School - Vedapatti, 12.30 p.m.
PSG College of Pharmacy: Valedictory function of National level conference, 4.30 p.m.
Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College: National level workshop on High Performance Computing, 9.30 a.m.
SVS Educational Institutions: Science Fair and Shades - Vibrant 2016 - natational level event, 9.30 a.m.
POLLACHI
Vanavarayar Institute of Agriculture: First Graduation Day, Manackadavu premises, Auditorium, 10.15 a.m.
Vanavarayar Institute of Agriculture: Inauguration of Agri Incubation Centre, ABI Building, 9.30 a.m.
Please Email the Editor