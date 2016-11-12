Tamil Nadu

In Coimbatore Today

RELIGION

Arsha Vidya Gurukulam: Talk by Swami Shankarananda Saraswati on Teachings of Gita in English, BVB Auditorium, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 6 p.m.

Sri Lakshmi Narayana Venugopala Swami Temple: Srimat Ramanujar Thousanth year celebrations, temple premises, Big Bazaar Street, 9 a.m.

Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Pradosham special poojas, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 4.30 p.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Satsang Foundation - Bengaluru: Meditation and the Spritual Path, Bhavan’s premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Academic Council of Matriculation Schools: Awards function, Alvernia Matriculation Higher Secondary School, 10 a.m.

Karpagam University: 7th convocation, Thirumanthiram auditorium, 10.45 a.m.

Hindusthan Institute of Technology: Graduation Day, HICET Autorium, 10.30 a.m.

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis and Coimbatore Quiz Circle: Sundari Sankar Memorial Quiz, Sarojini Nataraj Auditorium, Kikkani Higher Secondary School, 4 p.m.

Coimbatore Ladies Circle No 1 and PSG Rural Health Training Centre: Children’s Festival - Inter School Competitions, PSG High School - Vedapatti, 12.30 p.m.

PSG College of Pharmacy: Valedictory function of National level conference, 4.30 p.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College: National level workshop on High Performance Computing, 9.30 a.m.

SVS Educational Institutions: Science Fair and Shades - Vibrant 2016 - natational level event, 9.30 a.m.

POLLACHI

Vanavarayar Institute of Agriculture: First Graduation Day, Manackadavu premises, Auditorium, 10.15 a.m.

Vanavarayar Institute of Agriculture: Inauguration of Agri Incubation Centre, ABI Building, 9.30 a.m.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 2:53:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/In-Coimbatore-Today/article16443118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY