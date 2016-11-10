In Coimbatore Today

General
PSG College of Nursing: Graduation ceremony, S. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, presides, PSG IMS&R Auditorium, 10 a.m.
Coimbatore Management Association: Workshop on transformation leadership - Going beyond emotions, Galleria, Hotel CAG Pride, Bharathiar Road, 9 a.m.
TANGEDCO: Energy Saving Ambassadors inauguration programme, Karpagam University, 10 a.m.
Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding: Training course on forest genetic resources managements for IFS officers, IFGTB premises, 9.30 a.m.
