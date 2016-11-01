In Coimbatore Today

Tamil Nadu

Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Sashti festival special alankaram and poojas, temple premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 8.30 a.m.

Sri Muthukrishnaswami Mission Trust: Skanda Sashti Festival, Milk Abishegam, 10 a.m., Jaladarangam concert by Sri Anayampatti Ganesan, Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham, Sathyamurthy Road, Ram Nagar, 6 p.m.



PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research: GV Memorial Lecture, U.V. Dushyanth Sridhar speaks on Leadership qualities in Indian Legacy, Auditorium, PSG IMSR, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Eshwar College of Engineering: Spark 2016, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College: Session on Big Data for Business Application, 1.30 p.m.

