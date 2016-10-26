In Coimbatore Today

GENERAL
Avinashilingam University: Seminar on ‘Opportunities in Assistive Technology - Ability Tools, 10 a.m.
Government College of Technology: ‘Alternate energy research contest,’ 10 a.m.
The Institution of Engineers: Installation of office bearers, PSG College of Technology, 5.20 p.m.
Coimbatore Productivity Council: Session on strategic sourcing through effective vendor management, Vyshnav, Race Course, 9.30 a.m.
AJK Institute of Management: Seminar on ‘Logistics and Exim Management,’ 10 a.m.
Rotary Club of Coimbatore Midtown: Deepavali celebrations, Essorpee Rotary Hall, Devanga Higher Secondary School, 6.30 p.m.
Lions Club of Coimbatore Ram Nagar: Deepavali celebrations and hunger relief programme, Cheshire Home, Sowripalayam Road, Peelamedu, 12.15 p.m.
Sankara Institute of Management Studies: Panel discussion on corruption, MBA Elite Hall, 10 a.m.
UDHAGAMANDALAM
Riverside Public School: Career and education fair, Kotagiri, 10 a.m.
