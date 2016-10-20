In Coimbatore Today

RELIGION
Thamizhnadu Brahmin Association: Srimad Bhagavada Sapthaha Gnana Yagnam, THAMBHRAS Hall, New Happy Garden, Vadavalli, 6 p.m.
GENERAL
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Homage to S. Vaidyanathakrishnan - Musicologist and Former Director of Bhavan’s Faculty of Fine Arts, Bhavan’s Premises, R.S. Puram, 6 p.m.
Lions Club of Pannimadai: Inauguration of Lions Club of Coimbatore Hindusthan (campus club), College premises, 01.30 p.m.
BNI - Coimbatore Chapter: 150th Chapter Meeting, The Grand Regent, Avanashi Road, 7.30 a.m.
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII): Connect Coimbatore, The Residency Towers, 9.30 a.m.
Sankara College of Science and Commerce: International Chef’s Day, 10 a.m.
UDHAGAMANDALAM
ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation Research Centre: Farmers’ Fair and Foundation Day, 11 a.m.
Tirupur
MSME Development Institute and NIFT-TEA College of
Knitwear Fashion: Awareness programme on Design Clinic, 5.30 p.m.
