Tamil Nadu

In Coimbatore Today



RELIGION



Theethipalayam Sai Baba Temple: Sri Baba Sahasranama Laktcharchanai, 6.45 a.m.

Sri Kothandaramasamy Devasthanam - Ram Nagar: Navarathri music programme and M.S. Subbulakshmi Centenary Music festival, 10.30 a.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Talk on Bhagavad Gita by Swami Shankarananda, R.S. Puram, 6 p.m.

Vedapatashala: Sharadhkala Navarathri Mahothsavam, Sri Annapoorneswari Temple, Ponnurangam Road, East, 6 a.m.

Poompuhar: Navarathri Kolu Exhibition, Big Bazaar Street showroom, 10 a.m.



CULTURE



Abhyasa Classical Dance Academy: Conferment of Nritya Vardhini on Archana Narayanamurthy Sarojini Auditorium, Kikkani School, 6 p.m.

Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: Artists’ meeting, 10 a.m.



GENERAL



Planters Association of Tamil Nadu: 63rd annual conference, Hotel Le Meridien, Avanashi Road, 11 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research: Releasing of USB wrist band with digital information, 10 a.m.

Swarga Foundation: Launch of Calender 2017 featuring differently abled achievers and launch of differently abled and senior citizen friendly mobility van “Sarathi,” Hotel The Residency Towers, Avanashi Road, 5 p.m.

HelpAge India: International Day of Older Persons, Alvernia Convent, Tiruchi Road, 9 a.m.

Buyont: Interio and Exterio Expo, CODISSIA Trade Centre, 11 a.m.

PSG College of Arts and Science: Graduation day, GRD Auditorium, 2.30 p.m.

Dr.NGP Arts and Science College: Graduation Day, 10 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science for Women: Sports events, Nehru Stadium, 10 a.m.

Nehru Arts and Science College: Festember 2016, 10 a.m.

Society for Caring and Sharing: Talk, Kaleeswara Mills Road, 6 p.m.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh: Seminar on Foreign Direct Investment in Agri Sector, TNAU, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Jeyendra Saraswathi Maha Vidyala College of Arts and Science: National Blood Donors Day, 10.30 a.m.

KTVR Knowledge Park for Engineering and Technology: Personality Enhancement Programme, 2 p.m.

KPT Institute of Engineering and Technology: Workshop on Recent Trends in Engine Technology and Vehicle Architecture, 9 a.m.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY