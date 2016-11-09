Importance of increasing food production stressed

The seminar on ‘Value addition in food and agri products’ brought up by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Salem district, on Tuesday discussed extending assistance to the existing industries for better performance in terms of efficiency, by-product utilisation and effluent management.

The seminar discussed promoting growth of new food industries, entrepreneurship, upgrading skill of industrial manpower, storage of grains, insect pest management and safeguarding the quality of food grains and products, shelf-life improvement of food grains / products by packaging and improved technology, environmental protection and work safety measures in food industries.

C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, Indian Institute of Crop Processing Technology (IICPT), Thanjavur, in his inaugural address, underlined the importance of increasing food production to meet the demands of the growing population in the country.

He said of late the country had started importing pulses and cooking oil. The farming community had to work out on achieving self-sufficiency in oil and pulses production.

Mr. Anandharamakrishnan said that the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industry recently introduced the concept of setting up mega and mini food parks, with financial assistance from the government. These food parks would go a long way in promoting food processing centres in the State, he said and called upon the farmers and industrialists to take full advantage of this concept.

P. Vimalan, chairman, CII Salem, presided over the inaugural, and K. Elavarasan, convener, Food and Agri Panel, CII Salem, presented the theme. K. M. S. Rajesh Kumar, former chairman, CII Salem, also spoke.

In the sessions that followed, Poongodi Vijayakumar of Periyar University spoke on ‘minor millets’, S. Manickam of Tapioca and Castor Research Institute, Yethapur, on ‘tapioca’, K. N. Shiva from National Research Centre for Banana, Tiruchi, on ‘banana’, R. Jaganmohan from IICPT on ‘fruits vegetables and other products’, and M. Loganathan from IICPT on ‘role of IICPT in food industry’.