Tamil Nadu

Imparting education, the traditional way

As part of specialised training programme for the elementary school teachers to familiarise active learning methodology, students of K. Ramanathapuram Government Elementary School near Thammampatti in Salem narrated short stories recently.

Specialised training was imparted to the elementary school teachers through traditional ‘bommalattam’ to familiarise the simplified Active Learning Methodology (ALM) at Aanayampatti block resource sub-centre near Thammampatti in Salem district recently.

The programme was held under the auspices of the Gangavallir block resource centre (BRC) of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan attached to the four BRC sub-centres of Aanayampatti, Thammampatti, Sentharapatti and Gangavalli.

The strategy of adopting traditional methods was to enable easy understanding and learning by the participants.

The trained staff in turn would impart the teaching methodologies to teachers handling elementary classes in each block in the district. Such practice had virtually eliminated the chalk and board method of teaching to bring teachers and students closer. The students could well acquaint with the syllabus and thus familiarising the simplified ALM would act as a bridge to equip them with more creativity, according to SSA sources.

Udayakumar, assistant elementary education officer, Gangavalli, presided over the inaugural and Sujatha, superintendent of the block resource centre, spoke. A seven-member team of teacher educators were the resource persons.

The students of K. Ramanathapuram Government Elementary School narrated short stories.

More than 160 elementary school teachers participated in the event.

