IT Dept. concerned about non-remittance of TDS

Income Tax Commissioner (Tax Deducted at Source) S. Balasubramanian has said that the IT Department was more concerned about non-remittances of tax to the government exchequer after deducting the tax at source.

“Though such incidences of collecting the tax at source and subsequent non-remittance of the same has come down, there are still lot of improvement in compliances to be made,” he said.

He was delivering keynote address at a meeting on ‘Corporate connect for TDS compliance’ organised by Income Tax Department, Coimbatore Range (TDS), and Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Tirupur chapter) here on Monday.

Mr. Balasubramanian warned that any irregularities were noticed in complying with the TDS provisions during the course of inspections, prosecution proceedings would be initiated against the violators.

“Deducting TDS on time, paying the TDS before the due date and timely filing of TDS quarterly statements, which in simple terms can be noted as ‘Deduct, Remit and File’, are the only procedures expected by law,” he reminded.

He advised people to have clarity on TDS rates to avoid unnecessary litigations.