I have taken a rebirth, says Jayalalithaa in signed letter

After more than 50 days in Apollo Hospitals, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Sunday said “she has taken a rebirth”.

In a signed letter from the hospital, Ms. Jayalalithaa shared the happy news of her “rebirth” and attributed it to the prayers and poojas performed by people from across the State, nation and the world for her well-being.

The Chief Minister thanked the Tamils for the love they showered on her. She was waiting to get back soon to routine official work after recovering fully, she said.

“I do not know rest; I can’t stop working also,” she said, reiterating that she exists solely for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

She regretted the loss of the lives of the cadre who had sacrificed their lives for her health and well-being. She desired that the cadre should work only for the growth of the party.

While explaining the reason behind the two-page letter addressed to the partymen, she said elections (and by-elections) were being held for Aravakurichi, Thanjavur, Tirupparankunram and Nellithope in Puducherry on November 19.

She said she could not personally come and campaign among the voters or meet the party workers.

“But my mind and heart is always with you.'' The party functionaries in charge of the elections would understand the “nature of the letter” and work for the victory of the party, she said.

The electorate in the three constituencies knew of the world class schemes introduced and implemented by her government, she said. She asked partymen to work for landslide wins. “I am eagerly waiting for the news of victory,” she concluded.