House damaged in fire

A house at Annamar Nagar in Tiruchengodu was damaged due to a gas leak from the cylinder here on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Chitra switched on the gas stove and came out of the house to fetch water.

She found smoke emanating from inside the house. When she attempted to switch off the stove, the cylinder exploded and fire spread to the house. She suffered injuries and was admitted to the Government Hospital in Tiruchengodu.

Boy escapes from

juvenile home

A 17-year-old boy from Dharmapuri, who was lodged at the Government Observation Home on Yercaud Main Road, escaped here on Monday night. The boy was arrested in a case of stealing motorcycle in Dharmapuri. The police said that he had escaped through the rear side of the home. A case was registered by the Hasthampatti police. A team had left for the boy’s native to search him.