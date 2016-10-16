Homage paid on birth anniversary

Inauguration of a science expo, rallies and homage by school students at his alma mater marked the 85th birth anniversary of former president APJ Abdul Kalam on Saturday.

Marking the birth anniversary, Collector S Natarajan inaugurated a science expo, organised by the School Education Department at Schwartz Higher Secondary School, the alma mater of Kalam after paying floral tributes to his portrait.

After inspecting the projects presented by the students at the district level expo, along with Chief Educational Officer K Jayakannu, the Collector said the National Council of Educational Research and Training and School Education Department has jointly organised the science expo to motivate the students on scientific inventions after the State government declared Kalam’s birth anniversary as ‘Youth Awakening Day’.

Students from about 200 schools presented more than 450 projects on topics such as pollution-free environment, containing road accidents and judicious use of electric power. The Collector awarded prizes to students who presented the best three projects at a function in the evening.

At the Pamban Panchayat Union middle school here, where Kalam had his primary education, students offered floral tributes to his portrait, while students of Government Higher secondary school took out a rally.

Volunteers of NSS who participated in the rally, stressed the importance of developing reading habit and setting up a library at every home as desired by Kalam, Jayakanthan, who organised the rally, said.