Here, coracles comes to their rescue

There may not be much movement of people between Unjalur in Erode district and the villages on the side of Namakkal district separated by the Cauvery river. But, when water flows, the sight of coracles ferrying people between the two districts becomes a sight to behold.
Yet, neither district has so far thought of exploring tourism potential in coracle rides in the area, locals said.
The handful of coracles are the only means of transport for the people on the two sides. Else, they will have travel in a circumlocutory route via Pasur or Kodumudi. And, there are no convenient bus services also.
The coracle operators levy separate charges for ferrying two-wheelers and loads. They charge less than Rs. 10 per person for the 10 to 15 minutes of sailing.
Local bodies on either sides auction rights for operation of coracles in alternate years, official sources said.
