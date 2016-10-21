Handicrafts expo inaugurated

Collector M. Karunakaran inaugurated handicrafts exhibition of Poompuhar sales showroom, Kanyakumari, here on Wednesday.

The nine-day exhibition, at Selvi Kalyana Mahal, Palayamkottai, will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till October 27. According to a statement, bronze icons, brass oil lamps, Thanjavur art plate, sandalwood figures, Thanjavur paintings, granite stone, soap stone, imitation and five metal jewellery were displayed. Besides, stalls were maintained by garment sellers.

Garments including Rajasthan tops, Rajasthan bed spreads, Madurai sungudi saris, silk saris, Varanasi and Kashmir saris, shawals, khadi kurtas, Lucknow chikkan saris, ruthraksham, incense sticks, bangles, Chenna pattana toys, rosewood and whitewood carving and other collection of gift items from various states are displayed. Over 50 artisans from various states are involved in selling their products. A special discount of 10 per cent for all items and 20 per cent discount for Poompuhar unit brass lamps is being offered. All major credit cards are accepted. Assistant Director L. Balu, Handicrafts Marketing and Service Extension Centre, Nagercoil, was present.