Tamil Nadu

Handicrafts expo inaugurated

Handicraft products displayed in the exhibition at Palayamkottai on Thursday.— Photo: A.Shaikmohideen

Handicraft products displayed in the exhibition at Palayamkottai on Thursday.— Photo: A.Shaikmohideen  

Collector M. Karunakaran inaugurated handicrafts exhibition of Poompuhar sales showroom, Kanyakumari, here on Wednesday.

The nine-day exhibition, at Selvi Kalyana Mahal, Palayamkottai, will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till October 27. According to a statement, bronze icons, brass oil lamps, Thanjavur art plate, sandalwood figures, Thanjavur paintings, granite stone, soap stone, imitation and five metal jewellery were displayed. Besides, stalls were maintained by garment sellers.

Garments including Rajasthan tops, Rajasthan bed spreads, Madurai sungudi saris, silk saris, Varanasi and Kashmir saris, shawals, khadi kurtas, Lucknow chikkan saris, ruthraksham, incense sticks, bangles, Chenna pattana toys, rosewood and whitewood carving and other collection of gift items from various states are displayed. Over 50 artisans from various states are involved in selling their products. A special discount of 10 per cent for all items and 20 per cent discount for Poompuhar unit brass lamps is being offered. All major credit cards are accepted. Assistant Director L. Balu, Handicrafts Marketing and Service Extension Centre, Nagercoil, was present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 9:39:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Handicrafts-expo-inaugurated/article16077563.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY