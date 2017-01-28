HC moved for probe into ‘police excesses’ in Alanganallur

A PIL has been filed before the Madras High Court bench here, seeking a judicial inquiry into the alleged excesses by the police while dispersing pro-jallikattu protesters at Alanganallur in the district on January 23.

Petitioner P Kanagavel also pleaded to the court for direction to the Tamil Nadu government to provide treatment to those injured in the police action.

He alleged that several protesters were detained illegally by the police.

On January 23, the police had used force to disperse the pro-jallikattu protesters at Alanganallur, famous for the bull-taming sport.

A plea for a CBI probe had been made in the Madras High Court’s principal seat, also alleging police excesses against the pro-jallikattu protesters in Chennai.