HC directs DJ to visit home run by Mose Ministries

The Madras High Court Bench here has directed a District Judge presiding over the Children’s Court, constituted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, here to visit a children’s home for girls run by Mose Ministries in Tiruchi and ascertain from 76 inmates, who had reportedly attained majority, as to whether they would prefer to continue to stay in the home or move out elsewhere.

Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran directed the District Judge to visit the home as early as possible and submit a report in the court by November 10. They also said that the minor inmates of the private home could be shifted to some other government home since it lacked recognition even after the district administration took control of the entire administration as per orders passed by the High Court on January 20.

The judges also recorded the submission of Senior Counsel Isaac Mohanlal, appearing for Pastor Gideon Jacob of Mose Ministries, that his client had so far paid Rs.24 lakh to the district administration for running the home as ordered by the court in January and that he would pay another Rs.5 lakh since the District Social Welfare Officer claimed to have purchased commodities worth Rs.4.6 lakh on credit for the inmates.

The home had come under a cloud after the filing of a public interest litigation petition by a non-governmental organisation accusing it of keeping 89 minor girls in custody without any registration. Passing interim orders in the case on January 20, another Division Bench of the High Court had ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation into the affairs of the home which claimed to have sourced all 89 inmates from Usilampatti near here after rescuing them from female infanticide since 1994.

Then, the court directed the Joint Director, CBI, Chennai, to depute a team led by an officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, specialised in anti-human trafficking issues, to hold “an investigation into allegations of trafficking as well as abuse.”

The court also directed the district administration to take over the administration of the home, since the children were reluctant to move out, and directed the Pastor to pay the money required for their upkeep since he had raised donations by taking the children in batches to Germany and Poland using passports obtained through “dubious” methods and on the strength of guardianship certificates issued by some government officials.