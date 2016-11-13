Green Rameswaram campaign launched

Collector S Natarajan launched ‘Green Rameswaram’ campaign here on Saturday, involving school students to spread the message of promoting clean environment and green technologies in the island.
After flagging off an awareness rally, the Collector, accompanied by Deepak S Belgi, Wildlife Warden of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park and Municipality, Tourism and National Highways department officials, visited some of the Theerthams (venerable water bodies) and the newly laid Danushkodi road.
Pointing out that tourists from India and abroad flocked the island to offer worship at the historic Sri Ramanathaswamy temple as part of their pilgrimage, he said the district administration was taking various steps to provide all basic amenities to attract more tourists. The Collector also launched a cleaning project, undertaken by the local municipality and distributed pamphlets to the general public, drawing their attention on keeping the island clean and green.
After holding talks with the temple authorities and officials of various departments, the Collector stressed the need for providing basic facilities such as rest rooms, locker facilities and changing rooms for the benefit of tourists. He also suggested additional parking bays to ease traffic congestion in the island. Later, the Collector, accompanied by officials inspected the Mangala Theertham Poonga, Vivekanandar Mandapam at Kunthukal, the recently renovated Mahaveer Dharamasala and the newly laid Danushkodi road.
