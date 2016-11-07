Good turnout for Group IV exam

More than 43,000 candidates appeared for the examination, conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), for Group IV services on Sunday.

In Ramanathapuram, a total of 29,684 hall tickets were sent and 24,032 candidates appeared for the examination conducted at 114 centres in eight blocks. In Sivaganga, 19,886 of 24,997 candidates turned up. In all, 43,918 candidates appeared for the examination, sources said. While 5,652 in Ramanathapuram district and 5,111 in Sivaganga district did not turn up for the examination.

Collector S Natarajan visited the centres at St Andrews Girls Higher Secondary School and Schwartz Higher Secondary School and inspected the facilities such as provision of drinking water, availability of uninterrupted power supply and special bus service by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations. He said eight flying squads, each led by a Deputy Tahsildar and 25 mobile squads were formed to prevent copying and other malpractices in the examination hall. To ensure total transparency, the opening of sealed covers, containing question papers was videographed, he said. Arrangements were made for live webcasting of the entire examination process at a sensitive centre in Paramakudi.

In Sivaganga, the examinations were held at 86 centres in eight blocks. Collector S Malarvizhi ordered strict vigil in all the centres by deploying 18 mobile and 18 flying squads and arranging videograph in 71 centres.