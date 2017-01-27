Good governance relies on everyone’s responsibility: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said “good governance relies on responsibility and accountability of everyone.”

In her address to mark the 68th Republic Day, she said the government was making an effort to fulfil the expectations and aspirations of people, but it can be effectively achieved only with the complete participation of people from all spheres.

“The government is focussing on addressing the grievances of the common man with concern. It is only when the common man believes that his grievance will be addressed will he start reposing trust and confidence in the institutions of democratic government,” she said.

The government had advised senior officials to receive complaints of public between 5 p.m and 6 p.m. Even complaints received through all sources, including toll-free numbers, were being attended to with sensitivity and urgency, the Lt Governor said.

“Even the doors of Raj Nivas have been opened for the people in need. The survey by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics reveals that nearly 80% of petitioners were found to be satisfied with the disposal of their grievance,” Ms. Bedi said.

Pointing to the importance of maintaining law and order, she said a relentless campaign against notorious rowdies had brought enormous relief to people.

The government had sent a proposal to Union Government for a Safe Security Project which consists of integrated intelligence strengthening and surveillance, state of the art of anti-terror and bomb disposal measures, automatic traffic management system, upgraded training methodology to police personnel and project management consultancy.

On the financial situation of the Union Territory, the Lt Governor said the government meets only 60% of its budget requirement out of resources collected from the UT. The administration was taking steps to increase the revenue through additional resource mobilisation, she added.

Stressing the need for making available adequate power for overall development, she said the administration had signed an agreement with the Union Ministry of Power to make available reliable power supply round the clock.

Under the Smart Grid Pilot project, the government had taken up installation of smart meters in the boulevard area.

Earlier, the Lt Governor unfurled the national flag at an impressive function held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. She also inspected the guard of honour.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Speaker V. Vaithilingam, Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, Deputy Speaker V. P Sivakolundhu and Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan were among those who attended the Republic Day function.

The principal Opposition party, the All India N. R Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam skipped the event.

However, AIADMK leader A. Anbazhagan attended a tea party hosted by Ms Bedi at Raj Nivas in the evening. Chief Minister and a few of his cabinet colleagues also attended the tea party.