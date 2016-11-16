Godowns sealed for selling salt at higher price

The district administration has said that 60 tonne of salt were available in the district cooperative warehouses and asked the people not to panic. Collector V. Sampath has also warned action against rumour mongers. He also warned traders selling the sale at exorbitant price. Rumours spread on Monday that salt would not be available from Tuesday forcing people to purchase salt in huge quantities. The price of salt in the city and in rural areas went up to Rs. 80 per kg while the actual price was Rs. 10. People thronged shops till late evening. Traders used the opportunity to sell salt at very higher prices as many shops went out of stock. Later in the evening, the Collector asked the people not to panic and said that sufficient stock of salt were available.
On Tuesday, the Collector inspected departmental stores at Hasthampatti and Mulvadi Gate and found sufficient stock of salt in the shops.
Speaking to reporters, he said that salt were available through 1,541 public distribution shops and were sold at Rs. 8 only. He said that 60 tonne of salt were available in the warehouses apart from salt available in shops. Following the spread of rumours on Monday, a team comprising officials from Civil Supplies Department and Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected godowns at Shevapet and sealed three godowns where salt was sold at higher price.
