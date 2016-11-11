Gaur enters Ooty town, driven into forest

A gaur entered Ooty town and created anxious moments for locals on Thursday morning. The animal entered the Lower Bazaar Road, near the market.
Forest Department officials from the North Division said that the animal entered the town from near the Ooty Railway Station at around 8 a.m. The animal roamed the streets for a considerable period of time before forest staff were informed.
The staff, who had been monitoring the animal for the last week after it strayed near the town, was found roaming the Bethlehem Girls Higher Secondary School. The animal was then driven into reserve forest by around 20 staff from both North and South divisions.
