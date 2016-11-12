Gang slits boy’s neck

The Veerapandi police are probing into an incident of some unidentified persons following a school boy and slitting his neck on Thursday.

According to the police, Balamurugan, a Plus Two student studying in a private school on Dharapuram Road in Tirupur, was on his way to school on his by-cycle when a gang that followed him intercepted him at an isolated place and inflicted a cut injury on his neck.

The boy was left to bleed and the gang took to heels. The boy was rushed to a hospital and is responding to treatment there.

Probe on

The Tirupur police are probing into an incident wherein two groups of school boys hurled stones at each other near Pushpa Theatre here following a wordy duel. It is learnt that some members of the group were suspended for bursting crackers inside the school in an inebriated condition.

Five of the boys sustained head injuries and the public managed to apprehend one of the boys and handed him over to police. Investigations are on.