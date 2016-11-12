Gabion boxes save newly laid Dhanushkodi road

The ‘Gabion boxes’ technology, developed and advocated by the Department of Ocean Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology – Madras, to prevent entry of seawater into the newly laid Dhanushkodi Road proved its worth as the road remained intact when high tidal waves hit the stretch recently.

High tidal waves, triggered by high-velocity wind of more than 70 km per hour, hit the road stretch on November 5 and 6, but the Gabion boxes with geo-textile layer in the inner side, prevented the seawater from entering and damaging the newly laid stretch, official sources said.

Due to wind velocity of 70 to 80 km per hour near Arichalmunai, the eastern tip of Dhanushkodi, high tidal waves hit the road stretch with great force, the sources said.

“The waves only dislocated the boulders in the Gabion boxes, but did not damage the shoulder of the road,” the sources told The Hindu on Friday. As advised by the IIT-Madras, VM and Co, the local contract company, had placed Gabion boxes to a height of 2.50 metres on either side of the road.

Pon. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, who had inspected the road on Thursday, said the road was not damaged due to the tidal action. The contract company, which laid the road under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode and would maintain it for four years, had repaired the 70-metre-long damaged portion, the sources said.

The 9.5-km-long road from Muhuntharayar Chathiram to Arichalmunai was likely to be thrown open for traffic in January after the construction of the one-and-a-half-km-long seawall at Arichalmunai point. An Erode-based company, which was awarded the Rs. 11.3-crore contract, would begin the construction on November 14 and it was expected to complete the work in two months, the sources said.