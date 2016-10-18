Tamil Nadu

Fuel stations too cash in on festival sales

Festival business is not confined to garments and consumer durables.

Fuel stations in the district are also in the league of entities cashing in on festival sales. At a petrol bunk in the city, customers are enticed with gold coins, through draw of lots at a later date, for purchase of petrol or diesel for Rs. 500 and above at one go. For a lesser amount, the lucky ones are promised silver articles.

The names and contact numbers of the customers are collected and dropped in a transparent container in their presence.

According to an employee of the fuel station, motorists feel encouraged to shell out a little more for refuelling without additional strain on their monthly budget since, in any case, they need to refuel elsewhere later.

At a few other places, customers purchasing fuel for Rs. 200 or above are given daily newspapers. Some even sell phone recharge coupons positioning it as a value addition.

According to a manager of a fuel station along Chennimalai Road, customers get attracted to the add-on services for the few minutes they wait during the course of refuelling.

