A free training in mushroom cultivation will be held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Mathur near here on November 4.

Those interested can register their names with the Kendra either in person or by dialling 04368 237700.

Blood grouping camp

A blood grouping camp was organised for students of Government High School in Akkaraivattam near here on Monday. P. Chithra, Medical Superintendent, Government Hospital, Karaikal, P. Udhayakumar, Resident Medical Officer, and Madhanbabu, Medical Officer, Blood Bank, conducted the camp which formed part of observance of Voluntary Blood Donors’ Month currently in progress.