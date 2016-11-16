Four tourists fined for trespassing into forests

Four tourists were fined by Forest Department in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Tuesday for consuming alcohol, trespassing into Moyar river and abusing forest department staff when they tried to stop them.
The men were identified as B. Sivagami, Kesavan, Senthil and Jagadeesh. They were staying in the hotel run by Eco-Development Committee at the MTR and had come to Theppakadu from Villupuram. The tourists consumed alcohol and were bathing in the Moyar when they were spotted by field staff. When they were asked to come out, the tourists verbally abused them. S. Arokkiasamy, Theppakadu Forest Ranger (MTR), said they were booked for trespassing, consuming alcohol in a forest area and threatening forest staff.
The department decided to impose a fine of Rs. 25,000 on each one of them. They were also asked to vacate the rooms in Theppakadu.
