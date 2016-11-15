Four held for disbursing cash to voters in Thanjavur constituency

Four persons, two each belonging to the AIADMK and the DMK, have been nabbed while trying to disburse cash to voters in the poll-bound Thanjavur Assembly constituency on Monday. A sum of Rs. 6.46 lakh has been seized from them.

Balasubramanian (40) of Perambalur was picked up near the Eat Gate area here while trying to distribute cash. A sum of Rs. 88,000 was recovered from him while his party colleague Chakravarthy (61) of Udayarpalayam was also picked up nearby while planning to distribute cash. Cash amounting to Rs. 44,000 was recovered from him. Two other party colleagues dropped currencies amounting to Rs. 1.80 lakh before taking to their heels on seeing the flying squad officials who nabbed Balasubramanian and Chakravarthy. The Thanjavur East police have registered a case.

In another incident, another team of flying squad personnel secured an AIADMK cadre Thirucehlvan (46) of EB Colony, Thanjavur, who was trying to distribute cash in his locality. A sum of Rs. 2.90 lakh was recovered from him. The Tamil University police have registered a case and are investigating. Late on Sunday night, a CRPF patrol party rounded up an AIADMK party worker Ilavarasan of Tirukkattupalli near the LIC Colony while disbursing cash to voters there. A sum of Rs. 50,000 was recovered from him.

Cash restored to bank

Meanwhile, Revenue officials restored old withdrawn currency notes amounting to Rs. 1.75 crore that was being transferred from the Karaikal branch of the Corporation Bank to Thanjavur in a car to the bank officials.

Static Surveillance Team members intercepted the car near the Palliagraharam circle, and upon checking, found the tranche of cash in the vehicle.

While the officials accompanying the cash had valid documents for transporting the cash, the vehicle reportedly did not possess the required papers following which the team detained the vehicle and secured the cash. Later, Revenue officials restored the cash to Corporation Bank officials and also released the car that was transporting the cash.