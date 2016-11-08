Four fishermen rescued

The Mandapm team of the marine police of the Coastal Security Group (CSG) have rescued four fishermen, who fell into the sea and reached an islet after their boat sunk while fishing on the high seas on Sunday night.

The fishermen from Panaikulam and Indira Nagar areas had ventured into the sea for fishing in a fibre glass boat on Sunday evening. They were fishing on the high seas, about five nautical miles off Kilakarai, on Sunday night when the boat got sunk on being hit by high waves, sources said.

After the sea became rough, high waves hit and tossed the boat. The four fishermen – I Muthusamy (46), M Muniasamy (46), P Muniasamy (20) A Mariya (40) -- jumped into the sea and swam to safety in the nearby Appa theevu (islet).

On being alerted, the marine police, rescued the stranded fishermen with the help of local fishermen, Mr R Sakthivel, Superintendent of Police, CSG said. The marine police also salvaged the sunken boat bearing registration number IND TN 09 MO 1203, he said.