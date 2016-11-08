Tamil Nadu

Four fishermen rescued

The Mandapm team of the marine police of the Coastal Security Group (CSG) have rescued four fishermen, who fell into the sea and reached an islet after their boat sunk while fishing on the high seas on Sunday night.

The fishermen from Panaikulam and Indira Nagar areas had ventured into the sea for fishing in a fibre glass boat on Sunday evening. They were fishing on the high seas, about five nautical miles off Kilakarai, on Sunday night when the boat got sunk on being hit by high waves, sources said.

After the sea became rough, high waves hit and tossed the boat. The four fishermen – I Muthusamy (46), M Muniasamy (46), P Muniasamy (20) A Mariya (40) -- jumped into the sea and swam to safety in the nearby Appa theevu (islet).

On being alerted, the marine police, rescued the stranded fishermen with the help of local fishermen, Mr R Sakthivel, Superintendent of Police, CSG said. The marine police also salvaged the sunken boat bearing registration number IND TN 09 MO 1203, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 3:27:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Four-fishermen-rescued/article16439591.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY