Tamil Nadu

Four fishermen repatriated

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were released by Sri Lanka were repatriated on Tuesday through the Indian Coast Guard.

The four were brought here by the ship, ICGS Rajtarang, after being handed over to the ICG at the international maritime boundary. V.Ganesh Kumar of TR Pattinam, P.Pichai Pandi, Mohamed Khan and Rahman Khan of Jagadapattinam were those who were repatriated.

The repatriation was part of a bilateral agreement between India and Sri Lank and this was the seventh repatriation of Indian fishermen from Sri Lanka at Karaikal during the current year, an ICG press release said.

