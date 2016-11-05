Tamil Nadu

Foundation Day celebrated

Saplings planting campaign, administration of a pledge, hoisting the organisational flag marked the 37th Foundation Day of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth organisation of Communist Party of India (Marxist) in different parts of the district on Thursday.

On behalf of the Salem North unit of DYFI, the members took the pledge against the religious and caste fanaticism, promoting unity and communal harmony among all sections of the society, and also taking steps for protecting the environment and increasing forest cover at Saminathapuram and Sinnerivayal.

The members of the DYFI unit of city west unit, mass sapling planting campaign was launched in Konerikarai.

Besides, the DYFI flag was hoisted in 21 centres including Taaramangalam, Ayodhiyapattanam etc.

N. Praveen Kumar, district secretary of DYFI, V. Venkatesh, district secretary and others participated in the events held from dawn to dusk.

