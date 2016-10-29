Tamil Nadu

Flying squad monitoring units stocking explosives

Team conducting checks on whether the units conform to permissible limits on storage

In the wake of the recent spate of firecracker-related accidents in Villupuram and Sivakasi, a flying squad has been formed to monitor establishments that have been licensed to stock explosive substances including fireworks.

According to a press release, the squad comprises the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the District Crime Branch, M. Rathnavel, District Fire Officer Murugesan and deputy tahsildar (flying squad) Saravanan. The squad had already conducted inspections at Vellore, Arcot, Ranipet, Sholinghur, Arakkonam, Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur on October 26 and 27.

During the inspections, the officials conducted checks on whether the quantity of explosive substances stocked in the outlets was under permissible limits and whether government regulations pertaining to safety practices and equipment were being followed.

The team also checked if the crackers were being stored in a safe manner. They advised the licence-holders to take all necessary safety measures. The squad would continue its inspections in the district, a press release said.



The squad held inspections in Vellore and surrounding areas on October 26 and 27



