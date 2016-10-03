Floral tributes to Gandhi

Floral tributes, honouring of freedom fighters and launch of special discount sale of khadi products marked Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations in the two districts on Sunday.

In Ramanathapuram district, Collector S Natarajan launched khadi special discount sale and paid floral tributes after unveiling the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and honouring freedom fighters at the khadi showroom here.

The Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board is offering 30 per cent discount on khadi products during the festival season and on the occasion of birth anniversaries of former Chief Ministers C N Annadurai, Kamaraj and rationalist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy.

Pointing out that the Board also offered credit facilities for government employees, the Collector appealed to the government employees and general public to buy khadi products and promote the sales to help rural artisans.

There are two khadi showrooms, a branch showroom and village spinning mill in the district and they had sold khadi products worth Rs 15.70 lakh during the festival season last year. This year, the Board has fixed a sales target of Rs 25 lakh, he said.

In Sivaganga, Collector S Malarvizhi paid floral tributes after unveiling the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and launched the khadi discount sale at the khadi showroom. She appealed to the general public to buy khadi products by availing 30 per cent discount and credit facilities and help scores of rural artisans who produced the products.

During the festival season last year, the two khadi showrooms in the district had sold khadi products for Rs 40 lakh. This year, a sales target of Rs 52 lakh has been fixed, she said and appealed to the public to help the Board achieve the target.