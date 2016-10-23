Tamil Nadu

Five surrender in Dindigul court

Five persons surrendered before the Nilakottai Judicial Magistrate Court here on Saturday in connection with the murder of a vegetable vendor at Koodal Nagar in Madurai.

The five who surrendered were M. Viji (27), K. Madhan Kumar (25), K. Kamala Kannan (25), J. Siva Balan (25) and K. Muthu Karuppan (27) of Sellur in Madurai. Judicial Magistrate B. Risana Parveen remanded them to judicial custody for 15 days. They were lodged in Madurai prison.

An unidentified gang had murdered Michael Raj, president of the Paravai Vegetable Market Vendors Association near Koodal Pudhur in Madurai on Friday night.

