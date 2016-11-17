Fishermen vacate temporary camps

The local fishermen have vacated their temporary camps in the vicinity of the water spread area of Mettur dam following the poor storage of water and no sign of reasonable increase in the realisation of water in the Cauvery in the near future.

Mettur dam accounted for a water spread area of 59.29 square miles. About 20 fish varieties, including most sought-after varieties such as ‘catla’, ‘roghu’, ‘mrigal’ prove major attraction to the fishermen. About 2,000 fishermen in possession of fisheries department licence eke out their livelihood by fishing in the water spread area of Mettur dam. The fishermen used to make temporary camps in areas such as Palar, Settipatti, Kottaiyur, Pannavadi, Settukuzhi, Sinna Mettur, Masilapalayam, etc., on the banks of the Cauvery and indulge in fishing activity during the season.

With the meagre realisation of less than 200 cusecs of water for the past many days, the storage level in the dam has dipped to 41 feet.

Due to this the fishermen are not getting any catch of late. With no sign of North-east Monsoon setting up in the near future and the repeated refusal of Karnataka Government to release water from Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs, the fishermen have lost hope of Mettur dam getting adequate inflow.

As a result, they have vacated the temporary camps in the above areas and moved to Keeraikaranur and Koonandiyur, Puduvelamangalam villages in search of alternatives jobs.

Only a few months ago, the State Fisheries Department released more than three lakh fish fingerlings in the water spread area of Mettur Dam to mark the commencement of the fresh fish breeding season. The onset of the southwest monsoon is usually the breeding season for fish in Mettur dam.