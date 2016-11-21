Firm bags award

The Union Food Ministry has honoured a condiments manufacturing unit in the district with MSME Award.

The award was conferred on Tastee Masala, started as Eastman Foods India (P) Ltd., in 1994 at Chinniampalayam in the district.

Managing Director of Tastee Masala P. Subramaniam received the award from Union Food Minister Kalraj Mishra and other dignitaries at the function graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Newness in the products sold, quality testing apparatus, and nutrient value of the food items were among the factors considered for choosing the company for the award.