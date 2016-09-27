Filing of nominations commences

A total of 223 candidates filed their nominations as the electoral process for the forthcoming local body election commenced on Monday.

Officials here said two nominations were received for the post of village panchayat president and 221 candidates submitted their nominations for village panchayat ward member.

Thoothukudi

In neighbouring Thoothukudi district, 108 nominations, including one for panchayat union ward member, two for village panchayat president and 105 for village panchayat ward member, were received.