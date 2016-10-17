Fencing work around Sadayampalayam tank begins

If rainfall from North-East monsoon accrues with usual vigour, the beautified Sadayampalayam tank will instantly transform into a sought-after spot for recreation.

Olirum Erodu Foundation to which the City Corporation has handed over maintenance of the water body has started fencing work, and the civic body has also promised to create a Children's Park in an adjacent land it owns, it is learnt.

There is already a toilet complex adjoining the tank and a little parking area. The tank that is already attracting morning walkers has become more visible owing to the construction of Ring Road.

The road that intersects Modakurichi, Kangeyam and Chennimalai roads is being extended till Thindal along Perundurai road. The expanded access is expected to reflect in substantial footfall, particularly on holidays.

There has been effective coordination from the City Corporation to Olirum Erodu Foundation's initiative. The civic body has extended solid support to the Foundation that is keen to thwart attempts made by some elements in real estate business to derail its beautification initiative for selfish ends.

The tank spread over a seven-acre expanse was deepened with 50 recharge wells at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore provided by the State Government out of the Infrastructure Gap Filling Fund for optimal harvesting of rainwater and improving groundwater level.