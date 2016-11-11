Female spotted deer dead

A one-and-a-half-year-old female spotted deer, which strayed into a field, looking for water, died after it was chased and bit by stray dogs at Karisangundu, near Periyapattinam in Kilakarai Forest Range on Wednesday.

The two-and-a-half-foot-tall deer, weighing about 80 kg had come out of the forest area, looking for water on Wednesday evening, when it was chased by stray dogs, S. Sikkandar Batcha, Forest Range Officer (Kilakarai range) said.

On being chased by stray dogs, the deer tried to jump over the wire fencing in a field when it hit the fencing and got injured, he said. The deer almost died before they could rescue and arrange for treatment, he said.

They were on routine patrolling in the area, when local people alerted them about the injured deer, he said. “We rushed to the spot immediately but the deer succumbed to the injuries before we could rescue,” Mr. Batcha told The Hindu . The deer had suffered wound in the neck portion, he said. After a veterinary surgeon performed post mortem, it was buried at the spot, he added.

Three months ago, a one year-old male spotted deer died after it strayed into a private engineering college complex. The animal, which came out from Adancheri forest area off East Coast Road, was rescued by forest personnel at Kilakarai forest range but died of fatigue and shock.