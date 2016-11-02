Facilitation centre for women opened at Coimbatore Railway Junction

The Salem Railway Division commissioned an All- Women Facilitation Centre at Coimbatore Railway Junction on Tuesday to commemorate the Division’s nine year completion. The new centre has been set up near the passenger reservation system (PRS).

The Division which came in to being on November 1, 2007, has implemented various passenger-friendly programmes in the nine years of existence. This is one of seven such centres in Southern Railway.

The Centre will provide a place for woman passengers to seek travel related assistance and is manned round the clock by women staff from the Commercial branch and the Railway Protection Force of the Salem Division.

The counter will render all assistance to the needy women passengers. Besides, the new facility will also guide the women passengers in lodging complaints with the Railway Police and access to prepaid auto services.

In addition, the new facility will also have baby feeding centre, where nursing mothers are given the necessary privacy to take care of their infants. The Salem Division has planned to set up more such Centres in all major stations of the division in the near future, a press release issued here said.