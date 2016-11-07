Facebook friends pitch in for a bereaved family

A noble gesture by Facebook friends has helped the family of Daniel Raj (35), who died of heart attack on October 27.

The deceased worked as a manager in a wedding hall in Thoothukudi and is survived by his wife, son and a daughter. Daniel Raj was known for his social work and this in turn motivated his Facebook friends to provide financial support to the bereaved family.

Annadurai (33), who runs an institute for management studies in Madurai, along with his friends, went to the house of the bereaved family at Alwarthirunagari on Sunday. They donated the money they had generated. Cash of Rs.1 lakh was offered to Daniel Raj’s wife. Besides, a fixed deposit of Rs. 1 lakh has been opened in the names of the children so that it would help meet their educational expenses, Annadurai told The Hindu .

Recalling Daniel Raj’s selfless attitude, his friend said Daniel Raj had an inborn tendency to help people in distress. He played an instrumental role in providing relief material for cyclone-hit Cuddalore last year. Ten thousand kilos of rice were offered to the victims stranded in parts of Cuddalore. With his meagre salary, Daniel Raj volunteered and helped the needy.

Further, Mr. Annadurai said that under the ‘Vaigai Facebook Friends’ group, the members have pooled in to offer aid to the poor. A seven-year old hearing and speech impaired boy from Kayalpattinam, Thoothukudi district, also received prompt treatment with the help of this Facebook group.

A 12-year old girl, victim of road accident in Tirupur last month, was also provided financial help for surgery by the group, he recalled.

The deceased,

Daniel Raj, who was the manager in a wedding hall, was known for his

social work