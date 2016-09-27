Extension of scheme sought

Demanding the extension of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme to the areas falling under town panchayats, small farmers and the farmhands staged dharna in front of the Collectorate premises on Monday.
The petitioners said more than 70 per cent of the people living in the town panchayats were either farmers or farmhands and hence the extension of MNREGP to these areas would give them employment during the ‘lean days’.
“Since the existing rule denies employment under MNREGP to over 70 lakh people living in the town panchayat areas, the rule should be relaxed for the benefit of this population,” said A. Lazar, president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaaya Thozhilaalar Sangam, who was heading the protest.
The protestors later submitted a petition in the Collector’s office.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.